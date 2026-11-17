Karnataka partners with Google, Salesforce, Sarvam to give AI training
What's the story
The Karnataka government has partnered with Google, Salesforce, Pega Systems, Sarvam AI and Gnani.ai, to train 63,200 engineering and diploma students and professionals in artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies. The partnership was announced by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026. The training programs will include structured learning along with hands-on experience using industry tools.
Curriculum details
Training programs will focus on multiple domains of AI
The training programs will focus on multiple domains of artificial intelligence, including generative AI, agentic AI, voice-based AI applications, and the development of AI agents.
Participants will also be exposed to enterprise platforms, cloud computing and data analytics.
The initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements through practical projects and certification opportunities.
Summit highlights
A look at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026
The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, which runs from today to November 19 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), is themed "AI & Beyond."
The summit brings together global technology leaders, industry representatives, investors, start-ups, researchers, and policymakers to explore emerging technologies and collaboration opportunities.
The inaugural program featured six innovation initiatives in artificial intelligence, robotics, semiconductor research, healthcare technology and deeptech.