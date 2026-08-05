Karnataka to launch draft Responsible AI policy by August 2026
Karnataka is set to launch its draft Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy by the end of August 2026.
Announced at the Karnataka AI Mantana event, this move aims to make sure AI in government is used safely and responsibly, covering things like data security, model protection, and how different departments work together.
Kris Gopalakrishnan leads Karnataka AI committee
The policy framework comes from a committee led by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, with experts from tech, law, and academia on board.
Meanwhile, Karnataka's AI Cell is testing a tool called Kayaka for easier document translation and editing.
They're also training officials on safe AI use to prevent data leaks; plus, tools like Kartavya and Nirantara are already helping track attendance for government staff and students from government schools.