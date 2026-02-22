Karnataka's AI policy to be part of upcoming budget Technology Feb 22, 2026

Karnataka is preparing a comprehensive AI policy and is likely to announce it in the state budget scheduled to be presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on March 6, 2026.

Unveiled by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the plan tackles job loss risks from automation and encourages AI companies to create new roles.

It also aims to boost innovation in key sectors while putting limits where tech could threaten human jobs.