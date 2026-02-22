Karnataka's AI policy to be part of upcoming budget
Karnataka is preparing a comprehensive AI policy and is likely to announce it in the state budget scheduled to be presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on March 6, 2026.
Unveiled by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the plan tackles job loss risks from automation and encourages AI companies to create new roles.
It also aims to boost innovation in key sectors while putting limits where tech could threaten human jobs.
Bengaluru is already a hub for AI startups
This move puts Karnataka at the forefront of responsible AI growth in India.
The government is working with experts, global partners, and local talent—especially in Bengaluru—to shape a policy that supports innovation and addresses workforce and infrastructure concerns.
For young professionals and students, it's a sign that future jobs and ethical tech are top priorities as India steps into the global AI race.