The site was allegedly hijacked by hackers

FBI director's merchandise site taken offline after cyberattack, malware concerns

By Akash Pandey 01:31 pm May 23, 202601:31 pm

What's the story

The merchandise website of FBI Director Kash Patel, Based Apparel, has been taken offline after reports of a cyberattack. The site was allegedly hijacked by hackers who aimed to infect unsuspecting visitors with malware. The issue was first reported by Straight Arrow News and later confirmed by a security researcher who analyzed the malicious software used in the attack.