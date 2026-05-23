FBI director's merchandise site taken offline after cyberattack, malware concerns
What's the story
The merchandise website of FBI Director Kash Patel, Based Apparel, has been taken offline after reports of a cyberattack. The site was allegedly hijacked by hackers who aimed to infect unsuspecting visitors with malware. The issue was first reported by Straight Arrow News and later confirmed by a security researcher who analyzed the malicious software used in the attack.
Cyber threat
Website laced with infostealer malware
An X user named Debbie had first flagged the issue, claiming that Based Apparel's website was laced with malware. The malicious software in question was an infostealer, a type of malware specifically designed to compromise victims' systems and steal their credentials and passwords. The attack has raised major concerns over the security protocols employed by businesses associated with Make America Great Again (MAGA).
Data breach
Trump Mobile exposed customers' personal information online
The security woes for MAGA-associated businesses didn't end with Based Apparel. President Donald Trump's cell phone provider and manufacturer, Trump Mobile, also confirmed that customers' personal information was exposed online. The company confirmed that it had left its customers' personal information, including names, email addresses, mailing addresses, cell numbers, and order identifiers, exposed online. This admission came after a researcher informed two YouTubers about their personal data being accessible on the internet through phones purchased from Trump Mobile.