Kaspersky warns fake iPhone Duo sites harvesting personal details
Technology
Heads up, Kaspersky flagged a bunch of scam sites pretending to sell the new iPhone Duo at 25% off.
These fake pages are popping up in several languages and are trying to harvest your personal details, hoping you'll drop your information.
Countdown timers trick iPhone duo buyers
Scammers use countdown timers on these sites to make you panic and buy fast, but it's all a trick.
With the real iPhone Duo selling out quickly and deliveries being pushed to February 2027, it's tempting, but don't fall for it.
Apple has boosted production by 44%, so more phones are coming.
For now, stick to official Apple stores, double-check links with tools like Truecaller, and use secure payment methods.
In India, if you spot a scam or get caught up in one, call the helpline at 1930 for help.