Kaspersky warns fake iPhone Duo sites harvesting personal details

Scammers use countdown timers on these sites to make you panic and buy fast, but it's all a trick.

With the real iPhone Duo selling out quickly and deliveries being pushed to February 2027, it's tempting, but don't fall for it.

Apple has boosted production by 44%, so more phones are coming.

For now, stick to official Apple stores, double-check links with tools like Truecaller, and use secure payment methods.

In India, if you spot a scam or get caught up in one, call the helpline at 1930 for help.