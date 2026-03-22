Kelly Chibale: Chemist leading drug discovery for Africa
Technology
Kelly Chibale is a Zambian-born chemist making a real impact in global health.
As a professor at the University of Cape Town and head of the H3D Centre, he's leading efforts to develop new drugs for diseases like malaria and tuberculosis, work that just earned him an honorary fellowship from the Royal Society of Chemistry.
One of Africa's top drug discovery labs
Chibale's H3D Centre is one of Africa's top drug discovery labs, with more than 75 staff working on treatments tailored to Africa's genetic diversity.
The team advanced a small-molecule antimalarial drug candidate into clinical trials (conducted in South Africa and Ethiopia); development was later halted due to safety concerns in animal studies.