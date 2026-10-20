Kelly Spill's stage 3 rectal cancer cleared after Jemperli immunotherapy
Technology
Kelly Spill, diagnosed with stage 3 rectal cancer at just 28, joined a clinical trial after learning she had certain genetic markers.
Instead of facing chemo or surgery, she received an experimental immunotherapy drug called Jemperli.
In just five months, her cancer was gone.
FDA approves Jemperli for genetic profiles
On October 19, 2026, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Jemperli for patients with specific genetic profiles.
Spill has been cancer-free since August 19, 2020 and credits the drug for giving her a normal life and sparing her the harsh side effects.
Her journey encourages people to ask about biomarker testing and new treatment options that could change how we fight cancer.