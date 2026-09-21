Kerala BRIC-RGCB team builds dual-diameter nanopore sensors for Parkinson's detection

A team at Kerala's BRIC-RGCB has designed new sensors that could spot signs of Parkinson's disease for early detection and monitoring.

Led by Mahendran K.R. with Varsha Shaji, a PhD student, and Neethu Puthumadathil, a postdoctoral researcher, the group built "self-assembling dual-diameter" nanopore sensors that can pick up even tiny amounts of disease markers, potentially paving the way for early detection and monitoring.