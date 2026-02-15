Kerala rolls out AI literacy campaign for 6L parents

Kerala has launched a statewide artificial intelligence (AI) literacy campaign, 'Sarvam AI Mayam' (AI is Everywhere), targeting six lakh parents. The initiative, the largest of its kind in India, is being implemented by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). Under this program, students from Little KITEs IT clubs will provide AI training through public schools across the state.

Implementation Training to continue until June 30 The 'Sarvam AI Mayam' campaign will run until June 30, 2026. It will be conducted across 2,200 Little KITEs units with an average of 300 parents being trained at each unit. The two-hour training module will cover both the opportunities and risks associated with AI. KITE CEO K Anvar Sadath said the initiative starts with a simple introduction to Machine Learning, the technology that enables machines to learn from data and make decisions like humans.

Training content Practical applications of AI in daily life The training sessions will showcase the creative potential of AI by showing videos of Raja Ravi Varma's classic paintings animated. The focus will be on practical applications of AI in daily life through smartphones. Parents will be trained to use AI-powered tools for identifying birds and plants or translating signboards from Tamil to Malayalam in real time, among other things.

