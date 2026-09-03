Kerala teen Novain Shibu creates AcoustiNode AI dam water system

17-year-old Novain Shibu from Thrissur has created AcoustiNode Systems, an AI-powered tool that helps manage dam water during extreme weather.

It analyzes water surges and tidal flows to make smarter decisions about when to release water, aiming to cut flood risks without wasting resources.

His project stood out as a Top 40 pick in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, a CSR program aimed at supporting young innovators.