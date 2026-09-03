Kerala teen Novain Shibu creates AcoustiNode AI dam water system
17-year-old Novain Shibu from Thrissur has created AcoustiNode Systems, an AI-powered tool that helps manage dam water during extreme weather.
It analyzes water surges and tidal flows to make smarter decisions about when to release water, aiming to cut flood risks without wasting resources.
His project stood out as a Top 40 pick in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, a CSR program aimed at supporting young innovators.
AcoustiNode uses edge computing and VHF
Shibu came up with the idea after seeing the impact of the 2018 floods near his home in Chalakudy.
AcoustiNode uses edge computing and VHF radio, so it keeps working even if regular networks go down, making it a practical tool for emergencies.
His work shows how tech can make a real difference in managing natural disasters and protecting communities.