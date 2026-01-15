Key founders exit Mira Murati's AI venture to rejoin OpenAI

Thinking Machines Lab, the AI start-up founded by former OpenAI executive Mira Murati, has lost two of its co-founders and another key team member to OpenAI. The departures include Barret Zoph, the company's co-founder and CTO; Luke Metz, another co-founder; and Sam Schoenholz, a key team member. Murati announced Zoph's departure on social media platform X . She said Soumith Chintala will replace him as the new CTO at Thinking Machines Lab.

Leadership transition Murati welcomes Chintala as new CTO In her post, Murati welcomed Chintala as the new CTO of Thinking Machines Lab. She described him as a "brilliant and seasoned leader" who has made significant contributions to the AI field for over a decade. "We could not be more excited to have him take on this new responsibility," she added. However, her announcement did not mention anything about Metz or other departures from the company.

Talent acquisition OpenAI's CEO confirms Zoph and Metz's return Just an hour after Murati announced Zoph's departure, OpenAI's CEO of applications Fidji Simo confirmed that Zoph will be returning to OpenAI. She expressed her excitement over the development, saying, "Excited to welcome Barret Zoph, Luke Metz, and Sam Schoenholz back to OpenAI! This has been in the works for several weeks."

Career trajectory Murati's journey from OpenAI to Thinking Machines Lab Murati, who was the CTO of OpenAI until September 2024, left the company to co-found Thinking Machines Lab with Zoph and Metz. The start-up has since raised significant funds, closing a $2 billion seed round last July. The round was led by Andreessen Horowitz and saw participation from Accel, NVIDIA, AMD, and Jane Street, among others. It valued the company at $12 billion.

