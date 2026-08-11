KFin Technologies launches Klarity AI tool to strengthen signature verification
Technology
KFin Technologies just dropped Klarity, an AI-powered tool designed to make signature checks smarter and cut down on financial fraud.
It's built to catch forgeries more accurately and stop genuine signatures from being wrongly rejected because of normal handwriting changes.
Klarity combines signature metrics and automation
Klarity looks at details like pen pressure, stroke patterns, and movement angles to tell real signatures from fakes.
Linked with KFin Shield's fraud detection platform, it can automate most routine checks, speeding things up for banks and finance companies.
According to Praveen Shankaran, chief operating officer for domestic fund services at KFintech, this tech could really help solve tricky verification issues as India's financial markets keep growing.