Kids in India are now learning AI—how edtechs are responding

BrightCHAMPS, Codevidhya gaining traction

Startups like BrightCHAMPS, eduSeed, and Codevidhya have seen a big spike in students wanting to learn about AI—BrightCHAMPS even saw four times more inquiries from 11-15-year-olds over the last six to seven months.

Codevidhya's interactive textbooks and bootcamps are catching on not just in big cities but also in smaller towns, making sure more kids can join the AI wave.