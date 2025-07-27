Kids in India are now learning AI—how edtechs are responding
Indian kids as young as 6 are now signing up for AI and machine learning classes after school, moving beyond basic coding to learn skills that could shape their futures.
Edtech startups are jumping in with fun, age-appropriate courses and hands-on projects to keep up with this growing interest.
BrightCHAMPS, Codevidhya gaining traction
Startups like BrightCHAMPS, eduSeed, and Codevidhya have seen a big spike in students wanting to learn about AI—BrightCHAMPS even saw four times more inquiries from 11-15-year-olds over the last six to seven months.
Codevidhya's interactive textbooks and bootcamps are catching on not just in big cities but also in smaller towns, making sure more kids can join the AI wave.
Schools yet to catch up with this trend
Many parents now believe that understanding AI is key for their children's future success.
While some schools are starting to experiment with GenAI lessons, most formal programs aren't widespread yet.
Still, the buzz around early tech education fits right into India's push to prepare its youth for an AI-powered world.
```