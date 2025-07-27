Sony is reportedly working on bringing PlayStation games to Xbox
Sony is looking to bring its iconic PlayStation games to other platforms like Xbox, Steam, Nintendo Switch, and even mobile.
A recent job posting hints at a big shift—Sony wants someone to lead the charge in making these games more widely available, aiming to reach more players and boost revenue as competition ramps up.
Sony's shift in strategy
This move follows Microsoft's decision to share Xbox exclusives with PlayStation, which proved that going multiplatform can grow an audience and sales.
For gamers, it means you might not need a PlayStation console just to play your favorite titles—Sony's opening the doors for everyone.
What the new director will do
The new Senior Director will work closely with Sony's commercial team and partners from rival platforms.
Their job? To make sure these game launches are successful everywhere while balancing what makes PlayStation special with wider access for players.