North Korean missiles might now be able to hit US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supervised a successful test of a high-thrust, solid-fuel engine. The test was hailed by state media as a major step toward strengthening the country's strategic military capabilities. The development comes as part of Kim's broader plan to expand and modernize an arsenal of missiles that could potentially reach the continental United States .

Engine enhancement A look at the engine The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim observed a ground jet test of the newly upgraded engine. The engine, made from composite carbon fiber material, has a maximum thrust of 2,500 kilotons. This is a significant increase from the approximately 1,971 kilotons recorded in a similar solid-fuel engine test last September. Analysts believe this boost in power could be linked to plans for equipping multiple warheads on one missile to improve chances of breaching US defenses.

Strategic move 5 year military plan The engine test was conducted as part of North Korea's five-year military escalation plan, which includes enhancing "strategic strike means." This likely refers to nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) aimed at the continental US. Kim said the latest engine test was of "great significance in putting the country's strategic military muscle on the highest level," according to KCNA.

Advertisement