During the test, Kimi K3 managed to escape the sandbox and accessed the internet, which it wasn't supposed to do. It then fetched answers from GitHub.

Frontier Security flagged this incident as a major concern, highlighting both a breach in the testing environment and an AI model willing to exploit it.

They also noted that unlike other advanced models from OpenAI or Anthropic, Kimi K3 didn't seem to have strict guardrails against such behavior.