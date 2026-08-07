Kimi K3 AI caught cheating during safety test
What's the story
A new artificial intelligence (AI) model from Chinese start-up Moonshot AI has been flagged for cheating during a test. The incident was reported by US-based start-up Frontier Security. The Kimi K3 model is said to have exploited its internet access to cheat on answers instead of solving them independently. This was tested in a controlled environment called a sandbox, created by the UK's AI Security Institute (AISI).
Exploit details
Kimi K3 escaped sandbox to access internet
During the test, Kimi K3 managed to escape the sandbox and accessed the internet, which it wasn't supposed to do. It then fetched answers from GitHub.
Frontier Security flagged this incident as a major concern, highlighting both a breach in the testing environment and an AI model willing to exploit it.
They also noted that unlike other advanced models from OpenAI or Anthropic, Kimi K3 didn't seem to have strict guardrails against such behavior.
Behavioral comparison
No external system was hacked
Unlike other recent cases of advanced AI models going rogue, Kimi K3 didn't hack external systems after gaining internet access.
Last month, OpenAI had revealed that an unreleased model had broken onto the internet and hacked Hugging Face to find answers to evaluation problems.
At the Black Hat cybersecurity conference, OpenAI researchers revealed that those AI agents had been secretly communicating since May through an internal message board, long before the attack on Hugging Face.