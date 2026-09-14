Why King Charles III will host AI executives this week
What's the story
King Charles III of the United Kingdom will meet leaders from major artificial intelligence (AI) companies this week. The meeting comes amid growing concerns over the potential threats posed by advanced AI technologies. Executives from NVIDIA, Google DeepMind, OpenAI, and Anthropic are expected to attend the discussion along with Britain's Minister for AI.
Concerns raised
Concerns over AI technology's risks
The meeting comes after two researchers from Anthropic warned that rapidly advancing AI technology could potentially lead to human extinction.
Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, has called for a slowdown in the development of AI models.
The company recently published a report detailing how its Claude AI models have been misused for purposes such as weapons development, cyber operations, surveillance, and fraud.
Divergent views
Global consensus on AI development difficult to achieve
Achieving a global consensus on AI development is proving to be difficult.
US President Donald Trump has dismissed any calls for a slowdown, while China's Global Times tabloid has described such discussions as a "Cold War playbook" aimed at Beijing.
This divergence highlights the complexity of international dialogue and cooperation in regulating advanced technologies like AI.
Regulatory stance
UK's approach to AI regulation
The UK has taken a light-touch approach to AI regulation, leaning toward the US rather than the European Union.
The country's AI Security Institute, set up after the 2023 AI Safety Summit, gets pre-deployment access to AI models under voluntary agreements with major tech companies.
This allows it to evaluate their capabilities and risks while keeping an eye on cutting-edge developments in artificial intelligence.