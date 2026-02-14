The study was published in Nature Electronics

This flexible brain implant is inspired by Japanese paper-cutting art

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:29 pm Feb 14, 202604:29 pm

What's the story

Chinese scientists have developed a new type of microelectrode that can flex and move with the brain. The innovation has the potential to advance brain-computer interfaces, according to a study published in Nature Electronics. The design of these neuronal activity recorders was inspired by kirigami, a traditional Japanese art form known for its intricate 3D designs made by cutting and folding paper.