KLH Hyderabad launches country's 1st Agentic AI campus with HCL

KLH Hyderabad just launched the country's first Agentic AI Campus with HCL Group AI Labs, bringing artificial intelligence right into student life.

The idea? Get students working on real-world projects, learn how AI is used in businesses, and connect what they study to what companies actually need.

As Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KL Deemed to be University, put it: "We want students to develop the confidence and skills to shape how AI is used in their chosen fields. Our collaboration with HCL Group AI Labs will help connect classroom learning with hands-on projects and industry expertise, giving students opportunities to build intelligent solutions for real-world needs. As we develop our Agentic AI Campus, our focus is on preparing young people to innovate responsibly and contribute meaningfully to an evolving workplace. "Mr. Deepak Sarvanan, National Head, HCL Group AI Labs, formally inaugurated the initiative at a press meet in KLH Bachupally campus in Hyderabad.