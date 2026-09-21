KLU, HCL Group to open AI-focused campus training agent developers

KL Deemed to be University (KLU) is joining forces with HCL Group to open a new AI-focused campus.

The big idea? Transforming students from users of AI tools into creators of autonomous and semi-autonomous AI agents.

As KLU Chancellor Er. Koneru Satyanarayana put it, "Through this collaboration, we aim to empower students to progress from using AI tools to designing intelligent agents, developing deployable solutions, and building meaningful products for real-world challenges," so students can really get hands-on.