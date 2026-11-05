Komplett offers Norwegian customers' newborns free GTA 6 copies
Technology
Norwegian retailer Komplett is celebrating the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI in a pretty unique way: if your baby is born on November 19, 2026, and you are a Komplett customer in Norway, you could get a free copy of the game.
The announcement came straight from Komplett's social media, making it a fun surprise for new parents and gamers alike.
Giveaway for November 19 2026 babies
This giveaway appears to be limited to Komplett's customer base in Norway, and only families with babies born on November 19, 2026, are eligible.
Komplett's message ("Having a baby on November 19, 2026? You might just score a free copy of GTA 6!") adds a playful touch to the promo.
Indian gamers can pre-order GTA 6 through the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store ahead of its scheduled launch.