Kreios Space to test ABEP system for VLEO satellites
Technology
Kreios Space, a Spanish company, is set to test the world's first air-breathing electric propulsion (ABEP) system for satellites in very low Earth orbit (VLEO).
Instead of relying on traditional fuel, this technology pulls in and ionizes atmospheric air to keep satellites moving, meaning they can fly lower and stay up longer.
Kreios partners with Lithuania's Kongsberg NanoAvionics
Kreios is teaming up with Lithuania's Kongsberg NanoAvionics, which will provide the satellite bus for the mission.
CEO Adrian Senar says this could lead to clearer Earth images, better satellite communications, and more sustainable space technology.
While the exact launch date isn't locked in yet, Kreios hints at 2027, and their project puts Europe among the few tackling VLEO challenges right now.