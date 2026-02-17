Kris Gopalakrishnan: India must improve on turning research into products Technology Feb 17, 2026

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Infosys co-founder and chairman of Axilor Ventures, thinks India has to get better at turning its research into actual products and technology.

At the India AI Impact Summit, he shared, "We have to translate our research into products and technology. We don't have that kind of ecosystem and culture yet."

He believes building an innovation-driven economy is key for a stronger, self-reliant India by 2047.