Kris Gopalakrishnan: India must improve on turning research into products
Kris Gopalakrishnan, Infosys co-founder and chairman of Axilor Ventures, thinks India has to get better at turning its research into actual products and technology.
At the India AI Impact Summit, he shared, "We have to translate our research into products and technology. We don't have that kind of ecosystem and culture yet."
He believes building an innovation-driven economy is key for a stronger, self-reliant India by 2047.
More private investment in R&D needed
Gopalakrishnan pointed out that while Indian scientists are making breakthroughs—like BSNL's homegrown 4G stack and quantum tech at IISc—these wins need to become everyday solutions people can use.
He also wants more private investment in R&D (aiming for 3% of GDP) so startups and researchers can bring their ideas from lab to market.
The government's new ₹1 lakh crore scheme hopes to give a big push in this direction.