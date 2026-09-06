Karnataka AI university panel's 1st meeting: What's on the agenda?
What's the story
The consultation committee for the proposed Karnataka Artificial Intelligence University (KAIU) met for the first time yesterday. The meeting was chaired by Infosys co-founder and Axilor Ventures Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan and co-chaired by N Manjula, Secretary of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T Department in the Karnataka government. The main agenda of this inaugural session was to discuss immediate AI skilling initiatives and a phased roadmap for establishing KAIU.
Diverse participation
Committee is made up of industry, academia, and government representatives
The committee is made up of senior representatives from the tech industry, academia, and the Karnataka government. Their main goal is to come up with a plan for developing AI talent in the state.
They also want to identify programs that can be launched before KAIU's establishment.
The discussions included launching certificate, diploma, finishing-school, executive education and reskilling programs through industry-academic partnerships.
Skill expansion
Proposed skilling initiatives to cover emerging tech areas
The proposed skilling initiatives will cover a range of emerging areas such as generative and agentic AI, data analytics, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, AI infrastructure and data centers.
The programs are expected to cater to university students and graduates as well as working technology professionals.
They will also target professionals from other sectors, rural youth, and those seeking careers in AI, research and entrepreneurship.
Impact assessment
Expanding hands-on AI training beyond Bengaluru
The committee also plans to measure the impact of these skilling programs through employment, entrepreneurship, and other economic opportunities.
This is a departure from the traditional method of merely counting how many people have been trained.
Existing educational infrastructure and AI learning laboratories across Karnataka will be explored to expand hands-on AI training beyond Bengaluru.
Collaboration potential
Industry partnerships and international collaborations are also on the agenda
Industry partners could contribute training programs, certifications, faculty, mentors, and practical projects as part of the initiative.
The proposed university is envisioned as a multi-dimensional institution covering AI education, continuing education, advanced research and industry collaboration. It will also apply AI to real-world challenges.
The committee discussed academic and international partnerships including joint programs with institutions in Karnataka and elsewhere.
Talent development
Building a pool of faculty and research talent
The committee also discussed building a pool of faculty and research talent through industry-academic partnerships. This would include adjunct and visiting faculty.
Gopalakrishnan said the first meeting was about moving "from vision to action."
He added that their immediate task is to map existing training programs, expertise in the industry, infrastructure across academic institutions, and ongoing programs being developed.