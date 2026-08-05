KSRTC launches WhatsApp ticket booking with AI this Thursday
Technology
KSRTC is rolling out a new AI-powered ticket booking service on WhatsApp this Thursday, making it way easier and faster to grab bus tickets right from your phone.
Transport Minister C P John will launch the service as part of KSRTC's push for smoother, more digital travel options.
KSRTC unveils 24/7 helpline dial 149
Alongside the WhatsApp booking, KSRTC is introducing a 24/7 toll-free helpline (dial 149) and an improved courier service.
The launch event will also celebrate standout employees and teams with state-level awards, with Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan presiding over the function and CMD Pramoj Shankar sharing details on all the new features.