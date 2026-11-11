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WhatsApp looks beyond messaging with payments, loans and AI
WhatsApp has over 3 billion users

WhatsApp looks beyond messaging with payments, loans and AI

By Mudit Dube
Nov 11, 2026
10:56 am
What's the story

WhatsApp, one of the world's most popular messaging apps with over three billion users, is set for a major overhaul. Kunal Shah, who succeeded Will Cathcart as the head of WhatsApp earlier this year, has expressed his desire to simplify the user experience. In a recent note, Shah said that the company plans to make features like voice notes, groups, stickers and videos "simpler and more expressive."

Future plans

Focus on product discovery and purchases

WhatsApp has also been working on an ecosystem for product discovery and purchases.

Shah's note hints at future developments in this area, including potential partnerships with payment companies and telecom providers.

These collaborations could enable services like bill payments, loans, and eSIM purchases.

The company is also looking to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to bring important information to users' attention.

AI capabilities

AI integration for information collation and reminders

WhatsApp already has an AI assistant that can summarize messages and create drafts. However, it remains unclear if the company plans to use its Muse agent for information collation and reminders.

In his note, Shah emphasized the importance of technology in saving time for users, allowing them to focus on their connections.

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User-centric approach

Vision for a connected world

Shah envisions WhatsApp as a shared language used by over three billion people.

He believes that users shape the app with their needs and wants, often showing what should come next based on how they use it.

His main goal is to help people stay connected with those who matter most and get more done on WhatsApp.

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Privacy assurance

Commitment to user privacy and end-to-end encryption

Shah also stressed the importance of trust in WhatsApp's operations.

He assured users that no matter what new features are built, the app will remain simple, reliable, and private.

He reiterated that personal messages and calls will continue to be end-to-end encrypted. This commitment to user privacy is a key part of WhatsApp's identity as a messaging platform.

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