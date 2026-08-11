Kyoto Fusioneering builds Unity-3 prototype at Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Kyoto Fusioneering, a Japanese company, is building a key prototype device called Unity-3 at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee.

The goal is to test out systems that make tritium fuel and pull heat from fusion reactors, basically figuring out how to keep future fusion power plants running smoothly and efficiently.

Unity-3 will help startups like Realta Fusion and Thea Energy design better reactors by showing which materials (like liquid lithium) work best.