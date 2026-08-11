Kyoto Fusioneering builds Unity-3 prototype at Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Kyoto Fusioneering, a Japanese company, is building a key prototype device called Unity-3 at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee.
The goal is to test out systems that make tritium fuel and pull heat from fusion reactors, basically figuring out how to keep future fusion power plants running smoothly and efficiently.
Unity-3 will help startups like Realta Fusion and Thea Energy design better reactors by showing which materials (like liquid lithium) work best.
Kyoto Fusioneering relocates US headquarters
The company's also moving its US headquarters to Oak Ridge, making it even more involved in the American fusion scene.
This shift comes as more than half of fusion startups have said they plan to work with external suppliers like Kyoto Fusioneering on fuel cycle technologies, according to a recent industry survey, so Kyoto Fusioneering is right where the action is.