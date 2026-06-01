Lab-grown human neurons play 'Doom' on CL1 chip in Australia
Lab-grown human neurons in Australia have learned to play the classic video game "Doom," thanks to a chip called CL1 packed with 200,000 stem cell-derived brain cells.
Researchers translated the game's action into electrical signals, and over time these mini-brains figured out how to navigate enemies and tasks using goal-directed learning, basically adapting their moves based on feedback from the game.
CL1 chip could boost robotics, medicine
The CL1 chip isn't just about gaming. Scientists think it could help power smarter robots, boost AI-like learning, and even improve drug testing or personalized medicine.
Brett Kagan from Cortical Labs says this tech is super energy-efficient, like a human brain running on just 20W.
While we're only scratching the surface of what's possible, this breakthrough opens doors for more advanced and sustainable tech that mimics how our brains work.