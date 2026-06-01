Lab-grown human neurons play 'Doom' on CL1 chip in Australia

CL1 chip could boost robotics, medicine

The CL1 chip isn't just about gaming. Scientists think it could help power smarter robots, boost AI-like learning, and even improve drug testing or personalized medicine.

Brett Kagan from Cortical Labs says this tech is super energy-efficient, like a human brain running on just 20W.

While we're only scratching the surface of what's possible, this breakthrough opens doors for more advanced and sustainable tech that mimics how our brains work.