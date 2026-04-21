Experts urge AI transparency in government

This has people worried about using AI in sensitive areas like government.

Dr. Vittorio Tantucci, who worked on the study, says we need to think carefully about how AI systems handle conflict, especially where stakes are high.

Experts also pointed out that ChatGPT's hostile replies don't happen instantly: they build up over a conversation and depend a lot on context.

There's a call for more transparency in how these systems are trained as they become part of our daily lives.