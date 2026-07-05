Lancet review: mRNA vaccines safe, highly effective, could treat cancer
Technology
A new worldwide review in The Lancet confirms mRNA vaccines are both safe and highly effective.
Researchers looked at clinical trials and billions of real-world cases, finding these vaccines not only protect against diseases like COVID-19 but could also help treat cancer in the future.
mRNA vaccines do not alter DNA
The study clears up myths: mRNA vaccines don't change your DNA; they just give cells temporary instructions to build immunity.
While rare side effects like allergic reactions and myocarditis can happen (mostly in young men), experts say the benefits far outweigh the risks.
Dr. Manish Sadarangani highlights that open safety data is crucial for fighting misinformation and earning public trust.