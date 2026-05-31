Lancet study: women outlive men but face greater health burdens
A massive new study in The Lancet Public Health finds that while women outlive men worldwide, they're hit harder by chronic pain and mental health issues.
Data from 204 countries and territories show women deal more with things like back pain, depression, anxiety, dementia, headaches, and joint problems.
Meanwhile, men are at higher risk of dying young from heart disease or accidents.
Health systems overlook women's chronic pain
Researchers say the gender health gap starts early and only grows with age.
Dr. Rommel Tickoo explains it's a mix of biology, hormones, and social roles, like how women often end up as caregivers, which can take a toll on their own well-being.
The study also points out that health care systems tend to focus on reproductive health for women but overlook ongoing issues like chronic pain.