GTA 6 release date confirmed, but looks like another delay

Rockstar Games has officially announced the release date for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), putting an end to months of speculation about potential delays. The highly anticipated title will be available worldwide on November 19, 2026. The announcement comes as a slight shift from the previously expected May 2026 launch, but stops short of pushing it into 2027.

Developer's statement Rockstar addresses extended wait for GTA 6 In an official update, Rockstar Games acknowledged the long wait for the next installment in its popular franchise. The company said that the new timeline is intended to ensure that the game meets internal quality standards, rather than rushing development to meet an earlier deadline. "No further changes to this schedule have been announced at this time," Rockstar added.

Game setting GTA 6 set in modern Vice City GTA 6 will be set in a modern-day version of Vice City and the fictional state of Leonida. The game will feature dual protagonists, including Lucia, making her the first female lead character in a mainline Grand Theft Auto title. The narrative is expected to switch between characters, similar to what was seen in GTA V.