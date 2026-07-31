Leak reveals Google's Pixel 11 Pro Fold ahead of launch
What's the story
Known tipster Evan Blass has leaked marketing renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, ahead of the company's next hardware event. The renders reveal that the new foldable device will look similar to its predecessor, with a tall outer screen and an 8-inch inner display. However, there are some changes in the design, including a redesigned back camera array and a new color option.
Design details
Device to come in new olive green colorway
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold's back camera array has been slightly redesigned, and it will also feature the glowy light that Google has already teased for the Pixel 11 Pro.
The device will be available in an olive green color option, which looks quite appealing.
The inner display size of the foldable remains unchanged at 8-inch, unlike other brands like Samsung and Apple who have opted for a shorter style in their latest models.
Device specifications
Device expected to be officially unveiled on August 12
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is said to be a bit thinner than its predecessor, with a thickness of 10.1mm when folded. This is down from the previous model's thickness of 10.8mm.
The device is expected to be officially unveiled at Google's next hardware event on August 12 at 6pm ET.
Along with the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, new Pixel Buds and a new Pixel Watch are also expected to be announced during this event.