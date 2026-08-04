Leaked details suggest Motorola developing Moto Watch Ultra with LTE
Technology
Motorola may be working on the Moto Watch Ultra, and leaks suggest it'll be its first smartwatch with built-in LTE.
That means you could leave your phone at home and still receive notifications and share your location from your wrist.
The watch also packs a 46-mm stainless steel case, water and dust resistance (IP68 and 5 ATM), so it should handle workouts or rain just fine.
LTE could enable phone-free location sharing
LTE could seriously level up fitness tracking: think sharing your location while running or cycling without dragging your phone along.
Battery life might take a hit compared to Motorola's current 13-day model, but details aren't final yet.
Motorola appears to be aiming for a more premium watch than its current $150 model.