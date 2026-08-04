Leaked documents say Microsoft could launch Xbox disc-to-digital this August
Technology
Microsoft might finally let you turn your old Xbox game disks into digital downloads.
According to leaked documents, the disc-to-digital feature could arrive this August for Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles.
It was tested last month but hasn't been rolled out to everyone yet.
Xbox disk yields transferable digital license
Just pop your physical game disk into an Xbox with a disk drive, and you'll get a digital license tied to your account, no extra hoops.
You can still sell or share the original disk since the license is transferable.
With Sony planning to stop making game disks for new PlayStation titles starting January 2028 and Microsoft's next console rumored to be all-digital, it looks like gaming shelves are about to get a whole lot lighter.