Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra images show thinner bezels
Technology
Leaked images of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are making the rounds, giving us a peek at a sleeker look with thinner bezels and colorful new wallpapers.
Shared by X user Fahad Ali Javed, the foldable is expected to officially debut on July 22 at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event.
Z Fold 8 Ultra rumored specifications
The Z Fold 8 Ultra is rumored to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a sharp 6.5-inch cover display, and an expansive 8.0-inch inner screen, both with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
Camera-wise, it could feature three rear cameras and two selfie shooters, plus a hefty 5,000mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging to keep up with all-day use.