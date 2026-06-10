Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra images show thinner bezels

Z Fold 8 Ultra rumored specifications

The Z Fold 8 Ultra is rumored to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a sharp 6.5-inch cover display, and an expansive 8.0-inch inner screen, both with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera-wise, it could feature three rear cameras and two selfie shooters, plus a hefty 5,000mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging to keep up with all-day use.