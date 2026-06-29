Leaked iPhone 18 Pro details show A20 with adjacent memory

A20 promises 15% performance, 30% efficiency

The A20 packs in LPDDR6 memory and a wider 96-bit bus for faster speeds without draining your battery.

Built on TSMC's advanced 2-nanometer technology, it promises up to 15% better performance and around 30% more energy efficiency than last year's model.

Plus, Apple is making a big push for on-device AI with a larger Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

The A20 chip is expected to debut this September.