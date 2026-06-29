Leaked iPhone 18 Pro details show A20 with adjacent memory
Technology
Leaked details about the iPhone 18 Pro show Apple is stepping up its game with the all-new A20 chip.
This chip uses a fresh design that puts memory right next to the processor, helping it stay cooler and run smoother, especially when you're gaming or multitasking.
A20 promises 15% performance, 30% efficiency
The A20 packs in LPDDR6 memory and a wider 96-bit bus for faster speeds without draining your battery.
Built on TSMC's advanced 2-nanometer technology, it promises up to 15% better performance and around 30% more energy efficiency than last year's model.
Plus, Apple is making a big push for on-device AI with a larger Neural Processing Unit (NPU).
The A20 chip is expected to debut this September.