Leaked render shows Googlebook laptop with aluminum build and widgets
On September 21, a leaked render has given us an early look at the new Googlebook laptop.
The design is super sleek with an aluminum build, slim bezels, and a desktop-style interface featuring handy widgets for weather and calendar right on the home screen.
Googlebook pre-orders start September 21
Googlebook laptops will run both Chrome OS and Android, so you get access to the Play Store plus all your usual Chrome browser tools. They'll also come packed with Gemini AI features like Magic Pointer for smoother navigation.
Expect some cool extras too, like a glowbar light strip on the lid and models from brands like Lenovo (which is speculated to feature a 15.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate) and Acer (which could be launched with Intel Core Ultra 5 325 and Core Ultra 7 355 CPU options).
Pre-orders for the first wave of Googlebook laptops will officially kick off on September 21, while Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, Dell, and HP are expected to launch Googlebook laptops.