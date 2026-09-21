Leaked render shows Googlebook laptop with aluminum build and widgets

Googlebook laptops will run both Chrome OS and Android, so you get access to the Play Store plus all your usual Chrome browser tools. They'll also come packed with Gemini AI features like Magic Pointer for smoother navigation.

Expect some cool extras too, like a glowbar light strip on the lid and models from brands like Lenovo (which is speculated to feature a 15.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate) and Acer (which could be launched with Intel Core Ultra 5 325 and Core Ultra 7 355 CPU options).

Pre-orders for the first wave of Googlebook laptops will officially kick off on September 21, while Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, Dell, and HP are expected to launch Googlebook laptops.