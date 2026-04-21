Leaks show Apple planning about 12 products including foldable iPhone

iPhone 18 Pro under-display Face ID

The iPhone 18 Pro could get under-display Face ID (bye-bye Dynamic Island) and a camera with variable aperture for sharper shots.

The rumored "iPhone Fold" aims for multitasking with its dual-screen setup.

Meanwhile, new iPads might feature OLED displays and faster chips, and refreshed Macs are also on the way, all powered by next-generation technology.