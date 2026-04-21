Leaks show Apple planning about 12 products including foldable iPhone
Technology
Apple's got a packed lineup for 2026, with leaks hinting at around 12 new products.
Expect the iPhone 18 Pro series, upgraded iPads, Macs, and a much-anticipated foldable iPhone.
Looks like Apple fans have plenty to look forward to.
iPhone 18 Pro under-display Face ID
The iPhone 18 Pro could get under-display Face ID (bye-bye Dynamic Island) and a camera with variable aperture for sharper shots.
The rumored "iPhone Fold" aims for multitasking with its dual-screen setup.
Meanwhile, new iPads might feature OLED displays and faster chips, and refreshed Macs are also on the way, all powered by next-generation technology.