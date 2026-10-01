Legato launches AI frames for adults with moderate hearing loss

Legato Frames weigh just 34gm, last 10 to 12 hours on a charge, and come in three styles that fit prescription lenses.

They stream audio via Bluetooth and start at $999 per pair.

You can buy them online or from select US eye care providers, and some vision insurance plans might even help cover the cost.

The founders are ex-Bose folks, and the company recently raised $12 million to bring these frames to market.