Legato launches AI frames for adults with moderate hearing loss
Legato, a new hearing tech startup, just dropped Legato Frames, AI-powered glasses designed for adults with up to moderate levels of hearing loss to help people with moderate hearing loss hear conversations more clearly and ditch the old-school hearing aid stigma.
The smart specs use AI to boost speech and cut background noise, all while looking like regular eyewear.
Legato frames from $999 per pair
Legato Frames weigh just 34gm, last 10 to 12 hours on a charge, and come in three styles that fit prescription lenses.
They stream audio via Bluetooth and start at $999 per pair.
You can buy them online or from select US eye care providers, and some vision insurance plans might even help cover the cost.
The founders are ex-Bose folks, and the company recently raised $12 million to bring these frames to market.