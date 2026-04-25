Lego 'Project Hail Mary' set reaches 114,790 feet over UK.
A Lego model of the Project Hail Mary spaceship just broke the record for highest flight by a Lego set, soaring up to 114,790 feet above the UK with help from a stratospheric balloon.
This sky-high stunt was part of the buzz for the new movie based on Andy Weir's novel, and even included minifigures of Grace and Rocky along for the ride.
Film hits $500 million international box office
The launch was a team-up between Sony Pictures Releasing UK and Sent in Space, with the record-setting flight taking place on March 20 and earning an official Guinness World Record certificate on April 13, even though it didn't quite make it to outer space.
The film itself dropped on March 20, starring Ryan Gosling with James Ortiz voicing Rocky, and has already pulled in $500 million in international box office sales.
Fun fact: That record-setting Lego ship is an 830-piece set designed to match its big-screen version from this year's sci-fi hit.