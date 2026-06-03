Leica will launch Cine Compact 1 4K projector June 18

Leica projector offers Dolby Vision HDR10+

The projector is built tough with an aluminum body and comes loaded with easy setup tools like autofocus and a flexible gimbal base.

You get bright visuals (1,700 lumens), full support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus streaming apps like Netflix thanks to VIDAA OS.

For gamers and movie fans, there's immersive audio (20-watt speakers) and Game Mode with super-low input lag, so your gameplay stays smooth.

Wi-Fi 6 and HDMI 2.1 round out the modern connectivity options.