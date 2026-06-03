Leica will launch Cine Compact 1 4K projector June 18
Technology
Leica will launch its new Cine Compact 1 mini projector, blending sleek Bauhaus-inspired looks with powerful laser tech.
It can throw crisp 4K UHD visuals onto screens up to a massive 220-inch.
Priced at $1,995, it hits stores on June 18.
Leica projector offers Dolby Vision HDR10+
The projector is built tough with an aluminum body and comes loaded with easy setup tools like autofocus and a flexible gimbal base.
You get bright visuals (1,700 lumens), full support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus streaming apps like Netflix thanks to VIDAA OS.
For gamers and movie fans, there's immersive audio (20-watt speakers) and Game Mode with super-low input lag, so your gameplay stays smooth.
Wi-Fi 6 and HDMI 2.1 round out the modern connectivity options.