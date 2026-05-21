Lenovo G02 $73 Game Boy-style handheld raises copyright concerns
Technology
Lenovo's G02 is a $73 retro handheld that looks a lot like a Game Boy and can play early Game Boy to some GameCube-era games.
It's been spotted on AliExpress with SD cards loaded with "thousands" of classic Nintendo titles, which has raised some big copyright concerns, especially outside China.
Lenovo calls G02 China licensing deal
While the G02 shows Lenovo's logo and appears on its China site, Lenovo says it's just a brand licensing deal for the Chinese market.
It isn't one of Lenovo's main products, and Lenovo doesn't control what games are preloaded.
Buying copyrighted games is illegal in places like the US so this could keep the G02 from being sold widely outside China.