Lenovo G02 $73 Game Boy-style handheld raises copyright concerns

Lenovo calls G02 China licensing deal

While the G02 shows Lenovo's logo and appears on its China site, Lenovo says it's just a brand licensing deal for the Chinese market.

It isn't one of Lenovo's main products, and Lenovo doesn't control what games are preloaded.

Buying copyrighted games is illegal in places like the US so this could keep the G02 from being sold widely outside China.