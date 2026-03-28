Lenovo Idea Tab $179.99 in Amazon Big Spring Sale

Includes 256GB storage and 8GB RAM

You'll get 256GB of storage (expandable with microSD), 8GB of RAM, and a MediaTek processor, so multitasking is smooth.

The screen refreshes at 90Hz for crisp visuals, and while it doesn't come with a stylus or keyboard, you can add those if needed.

Front and rear cameras plus stereo speakers make it great for video calls or watching shows, and some built-in AI features help boost productivity, all at an easy-on-the-wallet price point.