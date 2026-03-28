Lenovo Idea Tab $179.99 in Amazon Big Spring Sale
Technology
Looking for a solid tablet without breaking the bank? The Lenovo Idea Tab is now just $179.99 (down from $249.99) during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
With an 11-inch display and all-day battery life, it's a handy pick for work, classes, or streaming.
Includes 256GB storage and 8GB RAM
You'll get 256GB of storage (expandable with microSD), 8GB of RAM, and a MediaTek processor, so multitasking is smooth.
The screen refreshes at 90Hz for crisp visuals, and while it doesn't come with a stylus or keyboard, you can add those if needed.
Front and rear cameras plus stereo speakers make it great for video calls or watching shows, and some built-in AI features help boost productivity, all at an easy-on-the-wallet price point.