Prior to the April 8 launch event, Lenovo has shared a poster of the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro. The image reveals a huge bump at the center of the rear panel, which houses a dual camera setup, a fan, and the Legion logo with RGB lighting. Separately, live images of the handset have leaked online, detailing the frontal looks of the device.

Design and display The phone will sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will feature a notch-less screen with slim bezels and a side-mounted pop-up selfie camera. On the rear, it will offer a dual camera unit. The smartphone will bear a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz touch sampling rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It has been spotted in white and gray/silver colors.

Information The handset will pack a 44MP pop-up selfie camera

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will come with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 44MP side-mounted motorized pop-up camera.

Internals It will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Legion OS and pack a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, GPS, and two Type-C ports.

Information Lenovo Legion 2 Pro: Pricing and availability