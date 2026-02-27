Lenovo's foldable gaming laptop can transform into handheld console
What's the story
Lenovo is gearing up to unveil its innovative Legion Go Fold, a foldable gaming laptop that can be used as both a traditional laptop and a handheld gaming console, according to Windows Latest. The device features a unique hinge design that allows it to transform between two display sizes, from 7.7-inch to 11.6-inch. The concept device was recently spotted in leaked images showing it connected to both keyboard and controllers.
Versatility
The device offers 4 different form factors
The Legion Go Fold's display can be used in a vertical split screen mode or attached to the keyboard for laptop mode, giving users four different form factors in one device. The controllers are also convertible, with the right side controller doubling as a vertical mouse in "FPS Mode." It even has its own display for performance metrics and settings, and acts as a touchpad.
Specs
It will be powered by Intel Core Ultra CPU
The Legion Go Fold is expected to be powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V CPU, coupled with a generous 32GB of RAM. It will also pack a decent 48Whr battery. Lenovo is said to be planning a concept device announcement at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona next week. However, it remains unclear when or if this innovative device would hit the market.