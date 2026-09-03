Lenovo unveils customizable IdeaPad Vibe at IFA 2026 priced $700
Technology
Lenovo just dropped the IdeaPad Vibe at IFA 2026, and it's clearly gunning for Apple's $700 MacBook Neo.
Priced the same, the Vibe stands out with seven color choices and custom keycaps, so you can really make it your own.
IdeaPad Vibe offers Snapdragon, AMD Ryzen
You get to pick between an all-aluminum or a two-tone plastic finish, plus 14-inch or 15-inch sizes.
Under the hood, there's a choice of Snapdragon X or AMD Ryzen AI chips, up to 24GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.
Some models have OLED screens; others offer fast 120-hertz LCDs.
Ports aren't a problem either: USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and microSD are all here.
AMD versions launch in October; Snapdragon ones follow in November.