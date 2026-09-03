Lenovo unveils customizable IdeaPad Vibe at IFA 2026 priced $700

You get to pick between an all-aluminum or a two-tone plastic finish, plus 14-inch or 15-inch sizes.

Under the hood, there's a choice of Snapdragon X or AMD Ryzen AI chips, up to 24GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.

Some models have OLED screens; others offer fast 120-hertz LCDs.

Ports aren't a problem either: USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and microSD are all here.

AMD versions launch in October; Snapdragon ones follow in November.