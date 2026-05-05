Lenskart's AI smart glasses now available at ₹22,000

Lenskart has launched its first AI-powered smart glasses, "B by Lenskart," in India. The innovative device is designed to take on the likes of Ray-Ban Meta. The glasses are now available for early access in the country, giving customers a chance to experience the cutting-edge technology developed by this homegrown brand.

Tech specs Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 powers the smart eyewear The "B by Lenskart" smart glasses are powered by the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform, specifically designed for smart eyewear. They promise a battery life of four hours on a single charge and up to 48 hours with the case. The glasses also come with a 12MP Sony camera that can record videos at 1080p/30fps. An LED indicator shows when recording is in progress.

Advanced capabilities Google Gemini AI onboard The "B by Lenskart" smart glasses come with a "Hey Buddy" assistant powered by Google Gemini, which supports over 40 languages. It can answer queries instantly, assist with real-time tasks, and even offer features like live note-taking or contextual responses. The glasses support Bluetooth 5.3 and work with iOS 18+ and Android 12+ devices for seamless connectivity.

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