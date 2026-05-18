Lenskart unveils B by Lenskart smart glasses after 35,000 signups

Lenskart glasses with Sony 12MP camera

Weighing only 40gm, B by Lenskart packs a 12MP Sony camera for 4K photos and HD videos.

The built-in AI assistant "Buddy," powered by Google's Gemini, supports over 40 languages (including Hinglish) and helps out using the camera for real-time info.

You also get three mics, directional speakers with adjustable sound modes, blue light lenses for your eyes, and a handy temple-tip cable to charge straight from your phone.