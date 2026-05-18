Lenskart unveils B by Lenskart smart glasses after 35,000 signups
Lenskart just dropped its first smart glasses, called B by Lenskart, and they're already creating a buzz: over 35,000 people have signed up since their March 31 waitlist opening.
These specs are up for early access in India at ₹22,000 (regular price: ₹27,000).
Lenskart glasses with Sony 12MP camera
Weighing only 40gm, B by Lenskart packs a 12MP Sony camera for 4K photos and HD videos.
The built-in AI assistant "Buddy," powered by Google's Gemini, supports over 40 languages (including Hinglish) and helps out using the camera for real-time info.
You also get three mics, directional speakers with adjustable sound modes, blue light lenses for your eyes, and a handy temple-tip cable to charge straight from your phone.
LED indicator, app and early access
An LED lights up whenever you're recording to keep things transparent.
There's also an app to manage settings and chat with Buddy, and Early access is available on Lenskart's site and app.