Meesho on Android: Use these widgets for better experience
What's the story
Meesho, one of the most popular e-commerce platforms, also provides some handy Android widgets to make app navigation and user experience easier.
These widgets can be used for quick access to a range of features, simplifying your interaction with the app.
By adding these widgets to your device's home screen, you can streamline your shopping experience and save time.
Here's how you can use them effectively.
Drive 1
Quick access to favorite categories
Meesho's Android widgets let users pin their favorite categories straight on their home screen.
The capability offers instant access to preferred product sections without having to browse through multiple menus.
Users can configure their widget settings to show categories they visit frequently, making the shopping experience more personalized.
Not only does the feature save time, but it also improves user engagement with direct entry points.
Drive 2
Real-time order tracking
With Meesho's real-time order tracking widget, you can check the status of your order directly from the home screen.
It shows shipment updates and estimated delivery times, so that you don't have to open the app.
This would be particularly useful for frequent online shoppers who want to stay updated on their purchases without any effort.
It improves customer satisfaction with instant information and less app checks.
Drive 3
Personalized shopping recommendations
The personalized shopping recommendations widget offers tailored product suggestions according to user preferences and browsing history.
Meesho analyzes past interactions on the app to curate a list of items that align with individual tastes and interests.
Displayed right on the home screen, these recommendations encourage users to explore new products they might not have discovered otherwise.
This enhances both convenience and discovery in one seamless interface.
Drive 4
Seamless access to offers and discounts
Meesho's offers and discounts widget keeps users informed about promotions right from the home screen.
It displays ongoing deals across categories, so that you never miss out on the opportunity to save.
This easy access encourages more frequent visits and helps you make informed purchases with visible incentives, all thanks to Meesho's innovative digital commerce enhancements.